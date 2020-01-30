7 Top Trends From the Pre-Fall 2020 Collections

The latest early-autumn offerings are sprinkled with a little something for everyone.

L-R: Valentino, Chanel, Off-White, 3.1 Phillip Lim and Bottega Veneta. Photos: Courtesy

Despite having no real schedule or timeline, pre-fall collections are commercially crucial, since they remain on the store floor for a long time and serve as an evolution of the spring season that just past (as well as a teaser of what's to come when the fall collections deliver in February). And the 2020 offerings are sprinkled with a little something for everyone: crystal fringe for the glam cowgirl, a plethora of cheery yellow for the eternal optimist, head-to-toe leopard-print for those who've hit zebra stripe fatigue and halter tops for those in need of an early 2000s fix.

Read on for the top Pre-Fall 2020 trends.

Quilting

5 Gallery 5 Images

Quilting is a sewing technique that dates back centuries, but we have Elsa Schiaparelli and Chanel to thank for making it a runway-regular. A newer wave of designers — including Fendi, Bottega Veneta and Salvatore Ferragamo for Pre-Fall 2020 — are now perfecting "duvet dressing" for the digital age.

Tie-Dye

6 Gallery 6 Images

Tie-dye isn't going anywhere. Following on from Spring 2019, the trend is being refreshed by Proenza Schouler and made into eveningwear by Chanel for Pre-Fall 2020.

Fringe Benefits

6 Gallery 6 Images

Designers are feeling fringe in all forms for Pre-Fall 2020. Hellessy is festooning a cable knit sweater with the fancy trim and Stella McCartney is adding beaded stringy bits to roomy, peach-patterned dresses. Meanwhile, Michael Kors Collection elevates a coatdress with long leather fringe.

Powerful Spots

9 Gallery 9 Images

Ganni, Off-White and Versace are just a few labels taking us into the wild for Pre-Fall 2020 with head-to-toe leopard-print looks. The powerful spots are cropping up on everything from biker shorts to flow-y frocks.

Boiler Suits

5 Gallery 5 Images

In an array of fabrics, colors and shapes, the boiler suit has risen as this season's hero piece. The denim style from Bottega Veneta or the khaki version from Apiece Apart offer a quick and easy solution to your transitional dressing conundrums.

Lemon Yellow

12 Gallery 12 Images

A not-so-mellow yellow is dominating Pre-Fall 2020 collections this season. Some of our lemon-y favorites include a bright Balenciaga knit and an attention-grabbing tulle number courtesy of Gucci.

Bare Shoulders

13 Gallery 13 Images

According to Bottega Veneta and Monse, the clavicle is having a moment. Both brands — along with a slew of others — are serving up plenty of shoulder-freeing styles, from a 2000s halter to an '80s inspired off-the-shoulder top.

