Purple Is Hiring A Beauty PR Account Manager In New York, NY

Purple is actively seeking a bright, enthusiastic and entrepreneurial Account Manager to join its thriving beauty division.

Job Title: Beauty PR Account Manager

Duration: Permanent

Salary: Commensurate with Experience, plus health benefits and vacation allowance

Start date: TBD

Based in Chelsea, New York, Purple represents a number of luxury beauty brands; including, Atelier Cologne, boscia, Dr. Jart+, Eve Lom, Kevyn Aucoin, Ilia Beauty, RéVive Skincare and more, with several exciting, new client wins to be announced soon.

You will be a hard-working and proactive candidate with a minimum of 3-5 years of experience* who is enthusiastic, works well within a team and has a passion for the beauty industry.

*Please do not apply without prior relevant industry experience.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

The right candidate will have excellent press contacts and demonstrate a high degree of initiative and creativity when pro-actively proposing new ideas. They will also be an articulate presenter, possess good writing skills, be competent at media analysis, reporting and thrive on attention to detail.

COMMUNICATIONS & STRATEGY

Creatively & strategically plan and implement PR campaigns, partnerships and events, and empowering junior team members to support, in North America & Global projects

Develop key messages, and Q&A to executive leaders for press interviews and external events

Proactive in pitch development ideas to achieve maximum editorial placement

Manage and coordinate press events, new product launch events, and desksides

Managing the budgeting processes for all campaigns and events

Manage the team’s creation of press materials that are both visually appealing and informative

CLIENT & TEAM MANAGEMENT

Day-to-day lead on communication with all clients, building rapport and credibility with the client, based on trust and expert counsel

Ensure client satisfaction with the agency, services and staff, and quickly and effectively resolve client problems or concerns

Excellent team skills, working alongside junior and senior members of the agency

Manage, coach and motivate junior members of the team to ensure day to day operations run smoothly and PR results are delivered; while supporting them in their growth to the next level

Efficient, organized with excellent time management skills and adherence to deadlines

Oversee the creation and completion of client reports and presentations; including strict attention to campaign evaluation and metrics

DIGITAL SUPPORT

Leverage traditional, digital and social media, as well as, emerging technologies to develop strategic PR solutions for our client, with an added focus on storytelling and content creation

Develop strong understanding of the beauty industry’s position across all social platforms, developing competitor case study analysis, and remain up to date on leading social influencers, particularly within Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube, and other emerging platforms

INFLUENCER ENGAGEMENT, NETWORKING & NEW BUSINESS

Strong knowledge and connections with the top editorial beauty influencers in North America; focusing on hair stylists, makeup artists, dermatologists, skincare experts and their respective agencies

Established, strong industry contacts with beauty press, both online and in print, and with key beauty bloggers

Brings dynamic, creative insight into the agency through personal contacts network and interests, resulting in new business leads and the expansion of the agency’s influencer network

TREND & COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

Strong understanding and current knowledge of industry trends and competitive brand activity within the beauty and corresponding fashion and lifestyle industries

Timely reporting of emerging trends, relevant industry news and competitor activity to clients to further emphasize Purple’s lead position within the beauty industry and amongst new technologies and VIP relationships

SALARY, BENEFITS AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Job type: Full Time, Permanent

Salary: Dependent upon experience and ability to meet all requirements

Standard company benefits

Standard company working hours of 9:00am-6:00pm, flexibility required during campaigns and events

Confirmation of appointment and eligibility to benefits, subject to successful completion of a three-month probationary period

Equal Opportunities Employer

REQUIREMENTS:

B.S./B.A. in Communications, Marketing, Journalism, English, or related area

3-5 years of communications experience, preferably within the beauty industry

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills

Team player who thrives on collaboration. Has ability and desire to interact with people at all levels

Ability to work well independently in a fast-paced environment under hard deadlines

Superior organizational and problem-solving skills

Experience and ability to manage budgets

Strong working knowledge of social media platforms and print & online publications

Invested interest and knowledge of beauty and fashion industries, and stays up-to-speed on current affairs

APPLICATION PROCESS

Candidates should apply in writing with a covering letter highlighting your relevant experience for this role, attaching your CV and email to jobsNY@purplepr.com

Candidates must be eligible to live and work in the US

Based in Chelsea, New York, with full-service offices in London and Los Angeles, Purple represents a variety of brands across different areas of expertise including Beauty, Fashion, Lifestyle, Hospitality, and Music. Purple is independent in philosophy, attitude and operation – offering a boutique in-house approach, the strategic requirements of each client are individually tailored from the outset.

Purple’s services cover press relations, editorial procurement, product placement and high-profile event management.

For more information, please visit www.purplepr.com