Must Read: The Runway 'Power Pose' Returns, How Shopify Is Coming for Amazon

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

The "power pose" is back on the runway

Models are once again bringing theatricality to their walks and poses on the runway. Elle dives deep into this phenomenon, crediting it partly to the popularity of television series such as "Pose" and "Ru Paul's Drag Race" (and their stars becoming fashion fixtures in their own rights), plus the theatrical nature of so many of today's fashion shows. {Elle}

How Shopify is competing with Amazon

Shopify has become a go-to for independent creators and direct-to-consumer brands (from Kylie Jenner to Allbirds) wanting to open their own online storefronts, offering customizable sites and help with logistics like inventory, shipping and marketing. Now, Vox's The Goods reports that the Canadian e-tailer is setting itself up as a counter to Amazon by focusing on supporting emerging businesses, specifically. {Vox}

Ba&sh reports spike in sales

Under CEO Pierre-Arnaud Grenade, Ba&sh has experienced international growth — and a spike in sales. Since joining in 2015, the executive has taken the French brand into new markets, expanded its digital capabilities and doubled down on its core products. According to Vogue Business, he's adopted an approach similar to that of a direct-to-consumer company — and the results have been positive so far. {Vogue Business}

New "You Must Remember This" podcast tackles Hollywood and beauty

Karina Longworth's "You Must Remember This" podcast, which delves into the history of Hollywood, is releasing a six-episode mini series titled "Make Me Over." In it, she'll share vignettes of different 20th-century women in Hollywood and their relationship with beauty and aesthetic ideals. You can listen to the first episode now. {Vogue}

