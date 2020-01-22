Must Read: Rihanna Covers and Curates a Special Edition of 'i-D' Magazine, The Problem With 'Woke' Merch

Rihanna on the cover of "i-D" Magazine. Photo: Mario Sorrenti

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Rihanna covers and curates a special edition of i-D magazine

Rihanna can now add "editor" to her already-long list of job titles after collaborating with i-D Magazine for a special "Rihannzine" edition. Shot by Mario Sorrenti, the issue features striking black and white images of the multi-hyphenate and champions people — handpicked by Rihanna and the glossy — reshaping culture across the worlds of fashion, art, cinema, music and activism. {i-D}

The problem with "woke" merch

Even though companies with a high sense of purpose have seen their brand valuation increase by 175% over the past 12 years, getting behind a cause can sometimes come across as cynical or gimmicky. This risk of backlash is increasingly likely when they release products with environmental messaging: More stuff leads to more waste which, in turn, does nothing to stop climate change. {Vogue Business}

Sandy Liang is collaborating with Vans

Sandy Liang and Vans have teamed up on a collection of ready-to-wear and accessories. The collaboration includes butterfly-printed and tie-dye bucket hats, fanny packs, hoodies, biker shorts, striped polos, track pants and classic Vans sneakers in leopard, black and embellished baby pink. Everything will be available on Feb. 21 and will range in price from $14 to $200. {Vogue}

Fashion for Good and Boston Consulting Group launch new report

Fashion for Good and BCG released a new report Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos that reveals innovations emerging in the fashion industry in response to sustainability pressures present unprecedented investment opportunities. The report, titled "Financing the Transformation in the Fashion Industry," also purposes a path forward for all stakeholders to unlock funding, accelerate innovation and capture the value of the industry's transformation. You can read the full report here. {Fashionista inbox}

Here's what happened to Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat

The cats are alright — or at least Karl Lagerfeld's beloved Choupette is. The deceased designer's Birman cat has an agent, multiple books that she receives royalties for and a massive social media following. So while Choupette's days of flying private with her favorite travel buddy are over, you can rest assured that the fluffy feline is still living large — like personal chef large. {The New York Times}

What the real "closet of the future" will look like

The rapid rise of rental and resale services point to a future closet that will contain fewer garments, with a small number of made-to-last investment pieces supplemented by an ever-changing mix of rentals. In other words, the once-cluttered spaces, filled with cheap fast fashion purchases, will adopt a more Marie Kondo aesthetic. {Business of Fashion}

