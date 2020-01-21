RK PR Is Hiring A Showroom Coordinator In New York, NY

RK PR is looking for a dynamic, entrepreneurial and self-motivated showroom coordinator to join our growing company.

RK PR is looking for a dynamic, entrepreneurial and self-motivated showroom coordinator to join our growing company. RK PR employees are self-starters who have a desire to push the envelope with communications. An excitement for working on complex communications campaigns, rooted in media relations, is a must.

A successful candidate will think of PR and marketing in a new way, and have a proactive approach to their career as well as an interest in driving the conversation for each brand they touch. Applicants must have at least 1 year of relevant experience working with fashion brands (ideally in the space of PR or marketing) and proven track record of managing a showroom, supporting a robust PR team and building relationships with tastemakers, both on and off line.

Our ideal teammate is independent in working style while collaborative in ideation and strategy development. They should have a love for the fashion industry and excitement to push the envelope with creative campaigns that mix experiential marketing with VIP, influencer relations and traditional media relations. This candidate will thrive in a fast-paced environment.

This role will report the founder of the company.

Responsibilities

Oversee daily operations of RK PR’s showroom

Manage showroom inventory, both samples and seeding product

Maintain and oversee at-once requests while ensuring all returns are coordinated in a timely manner

Brainstorm creative tactics to heighten brand awareness across a curated roster of women’s apparel and accessory brands

Support the account staff on the agency’s events, media trips and tours as well as consumer-facing activations

Identify tastemakers, both influencers and VIP, for earned coverage opportunities

Maintain daily showroom schedule

Add to and bolster existing relationships to develop new contacts with press, VIPs, tastemakers and stylists

Liaise with the account team to ensure all client product and assets are available to drive results

Requirements

Strong organizational skills

Track record of working in the daily operations of a multi-line showroom

Creative thinking skills

Ability to oversee and execute multiple projects at once

Interest in storytelling via exciting womenswear labels

Keen understanding of the evolving fashion industry and consumer landscape

Strong interpersonal skills

Excellent writing skills

A firm understanding of the social media landscape (Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, etc)

PC or Mac computer proficiency

To Apply: Please send your resume to rk@rk-pr.com, subject line Showroom Coordinator.

About RK PR

RK PR is a young, dynamic and creative communications agency based in New York. Rooted in public relations, we are in the business of driving influence and awareness with our fashion, design, retail and lifestyle clients.

Founded in 2014, RK PR takes a 360 approach to communications, devising creative strategies that integrate digital, experiential and social to make each campaign distinctive. Our clients come to us for a forward approach to communications while integrating tactics that address the individual needs of their businesses and our industry relationships flock to us because they know they’ll always find something new, interesting and cool.

RK PR clients include Wolf Circus, Mr. Larkin, RHODE, Coclico and many more. For more info, please visit www.rk-pr.com