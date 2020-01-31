The dFm Is Seeking Public Relations Intern In New York, NY

The dFm is seeking a Public Relations Intern for their New York office, who is full of creative ideas and eager to contribute.

The dFm is seeking a Public Relations Intern for their New York office, who is full of creative ideas and eager to contribute. The intern will gain visibility into the inner workings and aspects of the public relations field, provide concrete deliverables and learn from top to bottom. Interest in fashion and beauty PR is a plus.

Responsibilities

Fully support company's PR strategy and execute it in different phases

Communicate and build relationships with current or prospective clients and influencers

Perform influencer research

Help facilitate gifting for clients

Distribution of Assets

Build and update media lists and databases

Maintain general office administration duties

Requirements

Strong desire to learn along with professional drive

Solid understanding of the different social networks

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Efficiency on Google Drive

Understanding of cision/meltwater is a plus

Passion for the PR industry and its best practices

Ability to build media and influencer lists

Current enrollment in a related BS or Masters university/college

2-3 full days per week (9AM - 6PM) for a semester long

Self-starter and independent working style, including following through on projects and following up with team members on open items.

This is an unpaid internship

Job Type: Internship

To Apply: Please send your resume to bri@thedfm.com, subject line PR Internship.