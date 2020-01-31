The dFm Is Seeking Public Relations Intern In New York, NY
The dFm is seeking a Public Relations Intern for their New York office, who is full of creative ideas and eager to contribute. The intern will gain visibility into the inner workings and aspects of the public relations field, provide concrete deliverables and learn from top to bottom. Interest in fashion and beauty PR is a plus.
Responsibilities
- Fully support company's PR strategy and execute it in different phases
- Communicate and build relationships with current or prospective clients and influencers
- Perform influencer research
- Help facilitate gifting for clients
- Distribution of Assets
- Build and update media lists and databases
- Maintain general office administration duties
Requirements
- Strong desire to learn along with professional drive
- Solid understanding of the different social networks
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Efficiency on Google Drive
- Understanding of cision/meltwater is a plus
- Passion for the PR industry and its best practices
- Ability to build media and influencer lists
- Current enrollment in a related BS or Masters university/college
- 2-3 full days per week (9AM - 6PM) for a semester long
- Self-starter and independent working style, including following through on projects and following up with team members on open items.
This is an unpaid internship
Job Type: Internship
To Apply: Please send your resume to bri@thedfm.com, subject line PR Internship.