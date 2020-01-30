The Piece Collective Is Seeking Experienced Sales Executives In Beverly Glen and Abbot Kinney
The Piece Collective is looking for an experienced sales person for a part time position at our Beverly Glen and Abbot Kinney locations. We require that whoever works with us does so with energy and authenticity and is ready to represent and drive the brand further. Someone with great energy and who knows how to sell is what we are looking for! Our requirements are as follows:
- At least 2 years experience as a sales associate in a retail store
- A team player who works well with others
- An extrovert and someone who is social and comfortable around people and with sales
- Represents and identifies with the stores and overall brand (aesthetically)
- Self motivated
- Punctual and honest
- Knows and/or loves the brands we carry
- Organized, responsible, and accountable as an employee and as a person
The Piece Collective is a highly curated boutique offering handmade and artisanal clothing, home goods and accessories from all over the world. We create beautiful and stimulating shopping experience that is as much about the discovering as it is about shopping.
To Apply: Please send your resume to info@thepiececollective.com