The Piece Collective Is Seeking Experienced Sales Executives In Beverly Glen and Abbot Kinney

The Piece Collective is looking for an experienced sales person for a part time position at our Beverly Glen and Abbot Kinney locations. We require that whoever works with us does so with energy and authenticity and is ready to represent and drive the brand further. Someone with great energy and who knows how to sell is what we are looking for! Our requirements are as follows:

At least 2 years experience as a sales associate in a retail store

A team player who works well with others

An extrovert and someone who is social and comfortable around people and with sales

Represents and identifies with the stores and overall brand (aesthetically)

Self motivated

Punctual and honest

Knows and/or loves the brands we carry

Organized, responsible, and accountable as an employee and as a person

The Piece Collective is a highly curated boutique offering handmade and artisanal clothing, home goods and accessories from all over the world. We create beautiful and stimulating shopping experience that is as much about the discovering as it is about shopping.



To Apply: Please send your resume to info@thepiececollective.com