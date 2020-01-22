At Valentino Haute Couture, Big Shapes Meet Big Bows for Spring 2020

Pierpaolo Piccioli proves, yet again, he knows how to design a good gown.

Photo: Getty Images

The Spring 2020 Haute Couture shows continue in Paris, where Pierpaolo Piccioli presented his latest collection for the Italian fashion brand on Wednesday.

Yesterday's Givenchy show had plenty of awards-show-ready looks, but Piccioli's Valentino Couture — already a celebrity favorite — gave it a run for its money in the race to the red carpet. There was plenty of obvious Old Hollywood inspiration, including elbow-length gloves, high necks and fishtail skirts on gowns, married with Piccioli's signature voluminous shapes and bold colors. Then, there were the more of-the-moment embellishments, like nearly-sheer turtlenecks and oversized bows, which added an element of play to the elegance.

See the complete Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 collection in the gallery below:

74 Gallery 74 Images

