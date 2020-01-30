YUMI KIM IS SEEKING SPRING/SUMMER 2020 DESIGN, WHOLESALE & MARKETING INTERNS IN NEW YORK

Yumi Kim, a growing contemporary women's brand based out of FIDI, is looking for enthusiastic undergraduate and graduate interns for this Spring/Summer 2020 to assist in our corporate office.

Photo: Yumi Kim

Organization: Yumi Kim

Web Site: http://www.yumikim.com

Yumi Kim, a growing contemporary women's brand based out of FIDI, is looking for enthusiastic undergraduate and graduate interns for this Spring/Summer 2020 to assist in our corporate office. Design/production, wholesale, ecommerce, marketing, and graphic design skills are all needed.

Requirements & Responsibilities

Wholesale: Assist wholesale team with selling, reports, samples, tradeshows, prospecting new accounts, line sheets, and shipping orders.

multitasker

experienced with excel

excellent communication skills

love for the brand

Design/Production: Assist design and production team with samples, cad's, fittings, competitive analysis, and line sheets.

experienced with photoshop, illustrator, and creating CAD's a plus

knowledge of basic graphic design

love for the brand

Marketing/Ecommerce: Help marketing team with social media, email ideas, events, blogger relationships, and analyzing new marketing channels and opportunities.

knowledge and active user of all social media channels

excellent communication skills

basic html coding, photoshop a plus

creative thinker

love for the brand

TO APPLY: Send your resume to jobs@yumikim.com. subject line Spring/Summer 2020 Internship (Design, Marketing, Or Wholesale).



*Design applicants, please include your portfolio with examples of photo shop and illustrator skills for review.



*All applicants please include your availability (start date, end date, hours per week) and whether you can receive academic credit for the internship.

