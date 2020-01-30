YUMI KIM IS SEEKING SPRING/SUMMER 2020 DESIGN, WHOLESALE & MARKETING INTERNS IN NEW YORK
Organization: Yumi Kim
Web Site: http://www.yumikim.com
Yumi Kim, a growing contemporary women's brand based out of FIDI, is looking for enthusiastic undergraduate and graduate interns for this Spring/Summer 2020 to assist in our corporate office. Design/production, wholesale, ecommerce, marketing, and graphic design skills are all needed.
Requirements & Responsibilities
Wholesale: Assist wholesale team with selling, reports, samples, tradeshows, prospecting new accounts, line sheets, and shipping orders.
- multitasker
- experienced with excel
- excellent communication skills
- love for the brand
Design/Production: Assist design and production team with samples, cad's, fittings, competitive analysis, and line sheets.
- experienced with photoshop, illustrator, and creating CAD's a plus
- knowledge of basic graphic design
- love for the brand
Marketing/Ecommerce: Help marketing team with social media, email ideas, events, blogger relationships, and analyzing new marketing channels and opportunities.
- knowledge and active user of all social media channels
- excellent communication skills
- basic html coding, photoshop a plus
- creative thinker
- love for the brand
TO APPLY: Send your resume to jobs@yumikim.com. subject line Spring/Summer 2020 Internship (Design, Marketing, Or Wholesale).
*Design applicants, please include your portfolio with examples of photo shop and illustrator skills for review.
*All applicants please include your availability (start date, end date, hours per week) and whether you can receive academic credit for the internship.