YUMI KIM IS SEEKING SPRING/SUMMER 2020 DESIGN, WHOLESALE & MARKETING INTERNS IN NEW YORK

Yumi Kim, a growing contemporary women's brand based out of FIDI, is looking for enthusiastic undergraduate and graduate interns for this Spring/Summer 2020 to assist in our corporate office.
yumi kim

Organization: Yumi Kim
Web Site: http://www.yumikim.com

Yumi Kim, a growing contemporary women's brand based out of FIDI, is looking for enthusiastic undergraduate and graduate interns for this Spring/Summer 2020 to assist in our corporate office. Design/production, wholesale, ecommerce, marketing, and graphic design skills are all needed.

Requirements & Responsibilities

Wholesale: Assist wholesale team with selling, reports, samples, tradeshows, prospecting new accounts, line sheets, and shipping orders.

  • multitasker
  • experienced with excel
  • excellent communication skills
  • love for the brand

Design/Production: Assist design and production team with samples, cad's, fittings, competitive analysis, and line sheets.

  • experienced with photoshop, illustrator, and creating CAD's a plus
  • knowledge of basic graphic design
  • love for the brand

Marketing/Ecommerce: Help marketing team with social media, email ideas, events, blogger relationships, and analyzing new marketing channels and opportunities.

  • knowledge and active user of all social media channels
  • excellent communication skills
  • basic html coding, photoshop a plus
  • creative thinker
  • love for the brand

TO APPLY: Send your resume to jobs@yumikim.com. subject line Spring/Summer 2020 Internship (Design, Marketing, Or Wholesale).

*Design applicants, please include your portfolio with examples of photo shop and illustrator skills for review.

*All applicants please include your availability (start date, end date, hours per week) and whether you can receive academic credit for the internship.

