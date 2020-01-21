Zappos Is Hiring A Social Strategy Lead In Los Angeles, CA

Zappos.com is an online shoe and clothing retailer based in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Social Strategy Lead

What you’ll be doing:



You’ll oversee creative strategy and calendaring for all owned channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube), including posting on Instagram and Instagram Stories, as well as working closely with all partners and biz-dev teams for shared social plans.

You’ll gather and prioritize social media requests from internal teams to build and execute creative and marketing briefs, and provide recaps.

Every week you’ll provide visual trend analysis and reporting, which will inform the broader editorial calendar as well as act as a testing roadmap for social content.

You’ll build weekly trend stories tied to temporal or historical fashion moments.

You will partner with the performance marketing coordinator to manage weekly cross-channel ad delivery, and ensure learnings are shared across teams.

You will create, iterate, and implement cohesive style-guide, voice, tone, and campaign objectives across organic and paid social channels.

You will consistently research and monitor competitive social media landscape, bringing innovative ideas and mindset to the team.

You have a proven track record mentoring and motivating teammates, communicating effectively and directly, and meeting tight deadlines across multiple priority projects. You bring a passion and enthusiasm to the ever-changing landscape and opportunities of the social sphere.

What you’ll bring to the table:

Min 6 years social media experience

Experience in fashion editorial / market editor experience a plus

College degree or equivalent

To Apply: Please send your resume to Kelly Lack, Content Director: klack@zappos.com.