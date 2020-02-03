All the Best Looks From the 2020 BAFTA Awards

Florence Pugh in Dries Van Noten at the British Academy Film Awards 2020. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

At the 73rd annual BAFTA Awards, held Sunday evening in London, guests were asked to make sustainable outfit choices in an effort to reduce the event's carbon footprint. According to Vogue, show-goers were encouraged to walk the (recycled) red carpet in pieces they've already worn, source pieces secondhand or seek out eco-friendly brands. Nothing was mandatory, but organizers hoped celebrities would stick to the green theme.

Kate Middleton stuck to that dress code, clad in an Alexander McQueen gown she originally debuted on a visit to Malaysia in 2012. Still, there was a lot of new on display: Jodie Turner-Smith, for instance, arrived in a striking yellow custom Gucci gown; Laura Dern chose an equally vibrant look from Valentino's haute couture collection shown in Beijing last November; Florence Pugh picked a hot-pink parachute cape dress from Dries Van Noten's Spring 2020 line.

Check out all of out favorite looks from the 2020 BAFTA Awards in the gallery below:

