See the Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2020 Oscars

Hollywood stars played it pretty safe, but there were still some subtle fashion risks.

Billie Eilish in Chanel at the 92nd Academy Awards. Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Fashion-wise, at least, it's been quite a strong awards season with many of Hollywood's best-dressed stars hitting the red carpet in stunning look after stunning look — just about every Sunday since the Golden Globes.

As new designs began to hit the Fall 2020 runways, the final set of award-season gowns hit the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday. As usual, celebrities and their stylists played it safe on Hollywood's biggest night, opting primarily for conventional silhouettes and unadventurous color palettes.

There were still some good moments and subtle fashion risks, though: Billie Eilish, Margaret Qualley, Penelope Cruz and Lucy Boynton made black and white look as interesting as it can in Chanel; Florence Pugh was one of the few to push the color envelope in teal; Natalie Portman made a statement beyond fashion with the names of snubbed female directors embroidered into her Dior; and Timmy Chalamet eschewed a traditional suit for a zippered number by Prada.

For all that and the rest of our best-dressed stars of the 2020 Oscars, browse the gallery below.

