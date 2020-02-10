See the Best Hair and Makeup Looks From the 2020 Oscars

Zazie Beetz at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Awards season came to a close (right smack dab in the middle of New York Fashion Week) with the most highly anticipated show of all, the Oscars. The 2020 Academy Awards drew major stars swathed in their most glamorous fashions, with attendees busting out their most elegant and classic formalwear for the occasion. But the red carpet wasn't entirely about all those great gowns, beautiful gowns: There were some noteworthy beauty looks on display, too.

Standout hair and makeup moments from this year's Oscars red carpet came courtesy of many of the usual suspects who have been dominating the experimental beauty game throughout awards season: Zazie Beetz, Florence Pugh, Lucy Boynton and Cynthia Erivo, to name a few. Beetz followed in the 2019 Academy Awards trend of wearing her natural curls in all their glory (pulled into a voluminous half-updo by master red carpet hair pro Lacy Redway), then complemented that softness with a brown smoky eye and a geometric black-tipped French manicure we will definitely be copying at our next salon visit. Pugh, who has demonstrated time and time again that she loves a structured, sculptural updo, didn't disappoint, with a sleek, twisty style.

Hair was a focal point for Boynton, too, who adorned her part with oversize pearls. Meanwhile, Erivo went for a delightful, monochromatic look, coordinating her silvery-white dress with her hair color and nails (though one hand also incorporated a smattering of blue along the tips).

Click through the gallery below to see our favorite beauty looks from the evening.

