3x1 Denim And Amarium Sample Sale, 2/13 - 2/16, Los Angeles

3x1 Denim and Amarium is having a sample sale. Shop luxury designer dresses to cult favorite denim, expect up to 85% off retail prices.

The 3x1 Denim Sample Sale is back in Los Angeles!

Expect the label's cult-favorite styles from fringe-hem crops to boyfriend jeans as well as tops, jackets and more for both men and women.

Cash and credit cards accepted. Fitting rooms will be available.

When: Thursday February 13 to Sunday February 16

Thursday - Saturday: 10am to 7pm

Sunday: 10am to 5pm

Where: 315 S Robertson Boulevard, 90048 Los Angeles

ARMARIUM SAMPLE SALE

Armarium Sample Sale is back in Los Angeles and will join the 3x1 Denim Sale!

Expect luxury designer dresses and gowns from brands like Missoni, Zimmermann, Naeem Khan, Marni, Alessandra Rich and more at 85% off!

Cash and credit cards accepted. Fitting rooms will be available.

When: Thursday February 13 to Sunday February 16

Thursday - Saturday: 10am to 7pm

Sunday: 10am to 5pm

Where: 315 S Robertson Boulevard, 90048 Los Angeles

