Must Read: Abercrombie & Fitch's New Campaign Stars Megan Rapinoe and Leyna Bloom, Olivier Theyskens Joins Azzaro

Photo; Courtesy of Abercrombie & Fitch

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

A&F's new campaign stars Megan Rapinoe, Leyna Bloom and more trailblazers

Building off of the 2019 re-launch of its Fierce fragrance, Abercrombie & Fitch released a new campaign titled #FaceYourFierce. It features 24 members of the "Fierce Family," which include Megan Rapinoe, Kyle Kuzma, Leyna Bloom and other trailblazers, who talk about empowerment, gender equality and LGBTQ+ issues, plus explore aspects of their inner strength. {Fashionista Inbox}

Olivier Theyskens is Azzaro's new artistic director

Having designed for Nina Ricci, Rochas and Theory, Olivier Theysken is now headed to Azzaro artistic director. The house, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, has a history of high-scale fashion and couture. Theyskens plans to take that heritage and project its values into contemporary times. "I always want to create something relevant for the house and for the name I work for," Theyskens tells WWD. His first collection for Azzaro will show in Paris during the Haute Couture shows in July. {WWD}

Kacey Musgraves launches "Slow Burn" candle with Boy Smells

Kacey Musgraves may be a four-time Grammy-winning country superstar, but her reach has stretched beyond the world of music. She's entering the scent industry with her newly-announced collaboration with the Instagram-favorite brand Boy Smells. Named after one of her most beloved records, the limited-edition Slow Burn candle is "a bright, but smokey incense-driven accord that encourages being present in the moment and noticing the vibration that exists in stillness." {Fashionista Inbox}

Kerry Washington covers InStyle

Kerry Washington is InStyle's March 2020 cover star. Post-"Scandal," the actor discusses her venture into producing and directing, her upcoming Hulu project with Reese Witherspoon and how she wants to change the film industry. {InStyle}

Model Alliance sends another open letter to Victoria's Secret to join Respect Program

Days after the New York Times released a report detailing a culture of misogyny, bullying and harassment at Victoria's Secret, the Model Alliance has sent an open letter to John Mehas, the brand's CEO, urging it to join its Respect Program. "In the face of the horrifying revelations from the past year, this response is utterly unacceptable," it reads. "The time for listening is long past; it's time for Victoria's Secret to take action to protect the people they profit from. Human rights violations can't be stopped with a corporate rebranding exercise." An anonymous source told WWD that the brand is considering a response to the Model Alliance. {WWD}

