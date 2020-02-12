AUTUMN PR IS HIRING A NYC BASED BEAUTY MANAGER AND AN LA BASED PR ASSISTANT

AUTUMN PR is a modern communications firm with a focus on Beauty, Wellness, and Jewelry. Understanding that no two brands are the same, AUTUMN PR provides each partner with a tailored strategy inspired by bold, unconventional thinking.

NYC: Beauty Manager

As the beauty team grows we are seeking a Beauty Manager to join our NYC team. We are looking for a vibrant personality who is able to juggle a variety of A-list beauty and wellness brands as well as manage a rock star team. Must have 5 years of prior beauty PR experience.

Daily tasks include:

Strategy

Pitching

Event planning

Influencer relations

Overseeing junior staff

Reporting directly to founder

Salary based on experience.

LA: PR Assistant

Autumn PR LA is seeking a PR assistant to help with a variety of beauty, wellness and jewelry brands. Looking for an organized, self starter who is able to take initiative and grow within the company.

Daily tasks include:

Send outs

Organizing beauty closet and maintaining stock

Press clipping/monitoring

Building influencer relations

Updating media lists

Coordinating all jewelry loans from LA showroom

Salary based on experience.

To Apply: Please send your resume to gia@autumnpr.com, subject line is the position you're interested in.