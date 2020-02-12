AUTUMN PR IS HIRING A NYC BASED BEAUTY MANAGER AND AN LA BASED PR ASSISTANT
NYC: Beauty Manager
As the beauty team grows we are seeking a Beauty Manager to join our NYC team. We are looking for a vibrant personality who is able to juggle a variety of A-list beauty and wellness brands as well as manage a rock star team. Must have 5 years of prior beauty PR experience.
Daily tasks include:
- Strategy
- Pitching
- Event planning
- Influencer relations
- Overseeing junior staff
- Reporting directly to founder
Salary based on experience.
LA: PR Assistant
Autumn PR LA is seeking a PR assistant to help with a variety of beauty, wellness and jewelry brands. Looking for an organized, self starter who is able to take initiative and grow within the company.
Daily tasks include:
- Send outs
- Organizing beauty closet and maintaining stock
- Press clipping/monitoring
- Building influencer relations
- Updating media lists
- Coordinating all jewelry loans from LA showroom
Salary based on experience.
To Apply: Please send your resume to gia@autumnpr.com, subject line is the position you're interested in.