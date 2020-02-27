Autumn PR Is Hiring A PR Assistant In New York, NY

Autumn PR NY is seeking a PR assistant to help with a variety of beauty and wellness brands.

Autumn PR NY is seeking a PR assistant to help with a variety of beauty and wellness brands. Looking for an organized, self starter who is able to take initiative and grow within the company.

Daily tasks include:

Send outs

Organizing beauty closet and maintaining stock

Press clipping/monitoring

Building influencer relations

Updating media lists

Salary based on experience

To Apply: Please send your resume to gia@autumnpr.com, subject line PR Assistant, NY.