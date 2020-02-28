Olivier Rousteing Puts a High Fashion Spin on 'Star Wars' for Balmain’s Fall 2020 Collection

Olivier Rousteing with his models at the end of Balmain's Fall 2020 show. Photo: Imaxtree

The final episode of the latest "Star Wars" trilogy may have come out at the end of last year, but Olivier Rousteing might not be ready to say goodbye just yet.

For his Fall 2020 collection at Balmain, the designer tapped into a number of desert motifs — think jeweled scorpions on velvet heels, or khaki safari jackets and pants — with several looks ready to hit the big screen whenever Disney decides to put a high-fashion spin on its most popular franchise. There were satin suits with flowing capes or pantsuits with leather bustiers which wouldn't look out of place on a Resistance fighter.

Otherwise, there was a lot to choose from — a LOT. If you want ruffled minidresses or sequined party tops, they're there. If you'd like scarf dressing, you can find it. Latex leggings? Naturally. The standout here were navy coats, which were subtle and easy to wear.

See all the looks from Balmain's Fall 2020 collection in the gallery below.

76 Gallery 76 Images

