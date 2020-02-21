Baumvision Is Seeking A Merchandising Intern In Orange County, CA
Luxury and independent eyewear company, Baumvision, home of Leisure Society, TOMS, and Haffmans and Neumeister is seeking a visual merchandising intern to start ASAP. Baumvision is a high-fashion luxury eyewear design, manufacturing and distribution house headquartered in Orange County, California. Founded by CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) member Shane Baum, the Company's North American and European offices have been instrumental introducing and propelling luxury and independent eyewear brands to the worldwide market.
GENERAL SUMMARY
The Baumvision Visual Merchandising Intern will play an important role and will work directly with the Creative Director, Sales Team, and Field Representation. They will be eager to learn and have a great eye for design and trends. They will assist in overall visual presentation and communication between Field, Accounts, and Marketing.
INTERNSHIP RESPONSIBILITIES
- Collaborate with in-house Creative Director to ensure account/retail set-ups are cohesive with marketing and merchandising initiatives
- Work with retailers and optical shop team members on optimal eyewear placement and in-store design/merchandising ideas to best attract foot traffic
- Visit retailers and optical shops to ensure each store display reflects each brand's image
- Install, maintain and dismantle displays when needed at the office headquarters, offsite events, and in-store trunk shows when applicable
- Test different visuals and compare results
- Count and report inventory levels
- Work with account field representation and sales director on account visits, follow-ups and reporting
INTERNSHIP REQUIREMENTS
- Experience in Microsoft Office applications
- Ability to work independently and in a team environment
- Must have reliable transportation or means of traveling locally
- Strong written, interpersonal, and verbal communication skills
- Lift items such as displays and/or eyewear product that may weigh 5 to 10lbs
- Currently enrolled in an undergraduate degree in visual merchandising, marketing, design or related study
To apply for this internship, please provide a cover letter and a current resume to erin@leisure-society.com. This internship is based in Orange County, CA.