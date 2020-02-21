Baumvision Is Seeking A Merchandising Intern In Orange County, CA

Luxury and independent eyewear company, Baumvision, home of Leisure Society, TOMS, and Haffmans and Neumeister is seeking a visual merchandising intern to start ASAP. Baumvision is a high-fashion luxury eyewear design, manufacturing and distribution house headquartered in Orange County, California. Founded by CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) member Shane Baum, the Company's North American and European offices have been instrumental introducing and propelling luxury and independent eyewear brands to the worldwide market.

GENERAL SUMMARY

The Baumvision Visual Merchandising Intern will play an important role and will work directly with the Creative Director, Sales Team, and Field Representation. They will be eager to learn and have a great eye for design and trends. They will assist in overall visual presentation and communication between Field, Accounts, and Marketing.

INTERNSHIP RESPONSIBILITIES

Collaborate with in-house Creative Director to ensure account/retail set-ups are cohesive with marketing and merchandising initiatives

Work with retailers and optical shop team members on optimal eyewear placement and in-store design/merchandising ideas to best attract foot traffic

Visit retailers and optical shops to ensure each store display reflects each brand's image

Install, maintain and dismantle displays when needed at the office headquarters, offsite events, and in-store trunk shows when applicable

Test different visuals and compare results

Count and report inventory levels

Work with account field representation and sales director on account visits, follow-ups and reporting

INTERNSHIP REQUIREMENTS

Experience in Microsoft Office applications

Ability to work independently and in a team environment

Must have reliable transportation or means of traveling locally

Strong written, interpersonal, and verbal communication skills

Lift items such as displays and/or eyewear product that may weigh 5 to 10lbs

Currently enrolled in an undergraduate degree in visual merchandising, marketing, design or related study

To apply for this internship, please provide a cover letter and a current resume to erin@leisure-society.com. This internship is based in Orange County, CA.