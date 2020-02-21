Baumvision Is Seeking A Public Relations Intern In Orange County, CA

Luxury and independent eyewear company, Baumvision, home of Leisure Society, TOMS, and Haffmans and Neumeister is looking for an exceptional Public Relations intern to start ASAP. Candidates must have strong verbal and written communication skills and the ability to manage multi-faceted projects. The internship offers college credit to those majoring in Public Relations, Marketing, Communications or a related study. Baumvision is a design, manufacturing and distribution house headquartered in Orange County, California.

INTERNSHIP RESPONSIBILITIES

Daily media research for celebrity and press clippings

Support team in various PR strategies

Assist with offsite and in-store PR/Marketing events when applicable

Update and edit in-house PR/Marketing contact database

Complete assigned projects in a timely and efficient manner

Organize, track and maintain product samples and inventory

INTERNSHIP REQUIREMENTS

Experience using Excel, Photoshop and Adobe

Knowledge of print and online fashion publications

Strong written, interpersonal, and verbal communication skills

Possess interest in the fashion and accessory related industries

Currently enrolled in an undergraduate degree in Public Relations, Communications, Marketing or similar study

Primary focus will be on Baumvision’s signature collection Leisure Society. Leisure Society by Shane Baum is a Californian luxury brand with an international perspective. Each product is created under the principle of heirloom design and handcrafted in Japan out of the finest materials available with the intention of lasting indefinitely. Shane Baum is a CFDA member (Council of Fashion Designers of America) and a staple in the world of eyewear design and manufacturing; his knowledge and experience shows in each pair of glasses with the Leisure Society by Shane Baum name.



To apply for this internship, please provide a cover letter and a current resume to erin@leisure-society.com. This internship is based in Orange County, CA.