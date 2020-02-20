The 23 Best Beauty Looks From London Fashion Week Street Style

Showgoers had fun with their hair and makeup, donning voluminous ponytails, metallic eyeliner and vibrant lip colors.

On the street at London Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photo: Imaxtree

London Fashion Week's Fall 2020 shows have come and gone, and we were seriously impressed by many of the trends we spotted on the runways in both fashion and beauty. But let's not forget about the ones on display outside the shows.

Like in New York, London showgoers had fun this season with their hair and makeup, dabbling in a variety of different memorable beauty statements. Among our favorites were voluminous ponytails, metallic eyeliner, vibrant lip colors and all manner of braids.

Click through the gallery below to see 23 standout beauty looks from London Fashion Week street style:

23 Gallery 23 Images

In case you missed our roundup of standout street style beauty looks from New York Fashion Week, you can see them here:

26 Gallery 26 Images

