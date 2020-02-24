The 31 Best Beauty Looks From Milan Fashion Week Street Style

On the street at Milan Fashion Week. Photo: Imaxtree

So far, the Fall 2020 fashion weeks have proven rife with street-style beauty inspiration. In New York, the looks revolved around inventive braids, rainbow hair colors and moody lipstick; London showgoers wore voluminous ponytails, metallic eyeliner and vibrant lip colors. Now that the shows have wrapped in Milan, we're rounding up the standout hair, makeup and nails we spotted in Italy.

Milan Fashion Week attendees seemed to be feeling throwback vibes this season, especially when it came to their hair: We spotted several '60s and '70s-esque coifs, not to mention a slew of '90s styles — double buns with face-framing tendrils or French pigtail braids, anyone? Like in London and New York, moody, dramatic lip colors reigned supreme, with beautiful berry, brick and brown tones being especially popular. Other major makeup moments included pristine cat eyes, a pearl-adorned face (!) with ample blush and at least one instance of punk-y nail art.

Click through the gallery below to see all our favorite beauty looks from outside the Fall 2020 Milan Fashion Week shows.

31 Gallery 31 Images

In case you missed our roundup of standout street style beauty looks from London Fashion Week, you can see them here:

23 Gallery 23 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.