The 26 Best Beauty Looks From New York Fashion Week Street Style

On the street at New York Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photo: Chiara Marina Grioni/Fashionista

That's a wrap on New York Fashion Week for Fall 2020! As fashion folks head over to Europe to start the next leg of shows, we're taking a moment to appreciate the inspiring beauty looks we saw stateside. And we don't just mean on the runways.

Outside the shows, attendees, models and influencers got experimental and creative with their hair and makeup, and we'll be drawing our own inspiration from it just as much as the looks we saw inside the venues.

This season's standout beauty street-style looks were a celebration of individuality, with fashion week attendees dabbling in whimsical colors, unexpected styles and delightful combinations. Our favorite looks included braids aplenty, metallic eyeliner, rainbow hair color and moody lipstick. Click through the gallery below to see all 26 of them.

26 Gallery 26 Images

