Beauty & Lifestyle Brand, Herb Essentials, is looking for a Freelance Junior Designer In New York, NY

Photo: Herb Essentials

Herb Essentials is a holistic Cannabis lifestyle brand rooted in beauty. Cannabis helps your skin help itself. Bringing high performing skincare products that utilize the unique beneficial properties of Cannabis, Herb Essentials has been able to pioneer a new market segment - Premium Cannabis Beauty. All products are engineered around oils derived from the Cannabis plant and fortified with organic ingredients to maximize the effect of the specific products and its purpose. Based in New York City, our product offering ranges from skincare to fragrance and ingestive.

We are looking for a freelance Junior Designer who can execute basic graphic design tasks, with a high quality vision.

Please note this entry level position.

You are:

Highly motivated

A lifelong learner

Timely

Resourceful

Interests:

Beauty + Fashion Industry

Cannabis Industry

Graphic Design

Major Responsibilities:

Image resizing

Asset creation based on existing guidelines

Basic photo retouching

Layouts

Artwork creation (and checks) for printing

Email: hello@herbessntls.com

Subject Line: I Love Design