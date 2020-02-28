Beauty & Lifestyle Brand, Herb Essentials, is looking for a Freelance Junior Designer In New York, NY
Herb Essentials is a holistic Cannabis lifestyle brand rooted in beauty. Cannabis helps your skin help itself. Bringing high performing skincare products that utilize the unique beneficial properties of Cannabis, Herb Essentials has been able to pioneer a new market segment - Premium Cannabis Beauty. All products are engineered around oils derived from the Cannabis plant and fortified with organic ingredients to maximize the effect of the specific products and its purpose. Based in New York City, our product offering ranges from skincare to fragrance and ingestive.
We are looking for a freelance Junior Designer who can execute basic graphic design tasks, with a high quality vision.
Please note this entry level position.
You are:
- Highly motivated
- A lifelong learner
- Timely
- Resourceful
Interests:
- Beauty + Fashion Industry
- Cannabis Industry
- Graphic Design
Major Responsibilities:
- Image resizing
- Asset creation based on existing guidelines
- Basic photo retouching
- Layouts
- Artwork creation (and checks) for printing
Email: hello@herbessntls.com
Subject Line: I Love Design