See the Best Dressed Celebrities From New York Fashion Week Fall 2020

The best of the front rows, from Tom Ford to Marc Jacobs.

Beanie Feldstein at Rodarte's Fall 2020 show.

New York Fashion Week has ended as quickly as it came. There may have been fewer days this season, but celebrities still brought their A-game to the fashion-packed week.

There was Tom Ford, who by showing pre-Oscars in Los Angeles, drew a star-studded front row. Jon Hamm looked dapper in a silver suit, while Jennifer Lopez's flawlessness distracted guests from the clothes on the runway. On the East coast, Megan Thee Stallion looked showstopping in a fire-engine red leather trench with matching red lipstick at Coach. Paloma Elsesser and Michael B. Jordan followed suit, wearing sleek leather coats in black and brown. Meanwhile, Zazie Beetz, Beanie Feldstein and Caitriona Balfe looked pristine at Rodarte, in a slew of gorgeous dresses.

Check out the gallery below for the best-dressed front row-ers from the past week.

27 Gallery 27 Images

