See the Best Dressed Celebrities From London Fashion Week Fall 2020

Jacob Elordi at Burberry's Fall 2020 show. Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

It felt like there were less celebrity sightings than anticipated at London Fashion Week this season, but the A-listers we did see brought out their best style to the Fall 2020 shows.

It's no surprise that Burberry drew the most star-studded audience, featuring Cate Blanchett, Naomi Campbell, Hunter Schafer and her "Euphoria" co-star Jacob Elordi (making his first LFW appearance in a laid-back yet forward-thinking sequined ensemble). Then, celebrities pulled out their best outerwear for JW Anderson, with Billy Porter sitting front row in an army-green trench and Charli XCX following suit in an all-black leather coat situation. Meanwhile, at Erdem, Alexa Chung and Courtney Love looked utmost chic in their pristine dresses. And last but not least, who can forget the Beckhams, stylish as usual in support of matriarch Victoria.

See the best celebrity style moments from the Fall 2020 shows during London Fashion Week in the gallery below:

15 Gallery 15 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.