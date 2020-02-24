See the Best-Dressed Celebrities at Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020

Lou Doillon at Gucci's Fall 2020 show. Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Celebrities turned out in droves for Milan Fashion Week, supporting their favorite designers while simultaneously showing off their style chops.

Bottega Veneta drew a star-studded audience that included Tessa Thompson, Dev Hynes, Luca Guadagnino and Sigourney Weaver. Meanwhile, Italian fashion royalty, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, made appearances at Moschino and Fendi wearing outfits that complemented each other perfectly. Gemma Chan looked stunning at Max Mara, wearing an inky black trench over crisp white shirt and pants. Alton Mason wowed at Etro in an outfit featuring the brand's classic prints, while Lou Doillon color-blocked in blue and yellow at Gucci.

See the best celebrity style moments from the Fall 2020 shows during Milan Fashion Week in the gallery below:

20 Gallery 20 Images

