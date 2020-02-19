Fashionista's Favorite Bags From the London Fall 2020 Runways

A bag from Simone Rocha's Fall 2020 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

While London is full of young talent and daring, innovative design, many feel the city's designers lack the commercial savvy of those in other fashion capitals. But if you consider how many brands make the majority of their money from handbag sales, plenty of British brands appear to be on the right track. London Fashion Week had some of the cutest little — yes, most of them were quite little — bags we've seen during fashion month thus far.

From 16Arlington's tiny box bags to Rejina Pyo's sculptural arm candy to Simone Rocha's beautiful beaded nets, many designers successfully married distinctive concepts with strong construction and commercial desirability.

Ahead, scroll through our gallery to see our 21 favorite bags from the Fall 2020 collections at London Fashion Week (and see our favorites from New York here).

