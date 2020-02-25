The 21 Best Fall 2020 Bags From Milan Fashion Week

A bag from Bottega Veneta's Fall 2020 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

The clothes at Milan Fashion Week this season were good. The front rows at the shows, also good. But the Fall 2020 bags toted down the runway by the models? Those... those were great.

Over the past few years, Milan has earned a reputation for churning out "It" bags: Gucci's maximal shoulder styles, New Bottega's easy-luxe pouches, Prada's reissued nylon range. These brands are offering just as covetable accessory upgrades for Fall 2020. Plus, fellow Italian houses like like Jil Sander, Moschino and Tod's (the latter under new creative leadership) presented their own contenders, ranging from the minimal to the faux-frosting-coated.

See Fashionista's favorite bags from the Fall 2020 shows during Milan Fashion Week in the gallery below:

