The 23 Best Fall 2020 Bags From New York Fashion Week

A bag from the Coach Fall 2020 collection.

At the Fall 2020 shows during New York Fashion Week, it was all in the details — namely, the bags models carried down the runways.

Designers like Oscar de la Renta and Bibhu Mohapatra unveiled mini, boxy and decidedly impractical (but incredibly adorable) handbags for the new season. Meanwhile, Brandon Maxwell delivered a range of slouchy totes and elegant backpacks in soft green and warm cream hues. Zimmermann went for a heavy gothic vibe, showing velvet clutches in emerald green and pitch black, while Area and Cynthia Rowley took a more light-hearted approach with clear heart-shaped bags and vividly-colored carpet bags.

Ahead, scroll through our gallery to see our 23 favorite bags from the Fall 2020 collections at New York Fashion Week:

23 Gallery 23 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.