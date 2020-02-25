The Best Street Style Looks From Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020

Plus, browse all of our photos from the week in one place.

On the street at Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photo: Imaxtree

Milan Fashion Week has drawn to a close and the fashion flock has officially moved on to Paris for even more Fall 2020 newness. But before we wrap up the season, we want to take the time to appreciate our favorite street-style moments from the past few days in Italy. From striped button-downs to bold heels to lots of denim, Milan's showgoers Dressed with a capital "D" all week.

See our favorite street-style looks from Milan Fashion Week in the gallery below, and keep reading for every single outfit snap we published this week. Then, check out our favorite beauty moments from this season in Italy, if you're so inclined.

Enjoy, and we'll see you in Paris!

