Fashionista's 24 Favorite Shoes From London Fashion Week for Fall 2020

Shoes from the Rejina Pyo Fall 2020 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

London Fashion Week has come to a close, and before we dive into what the Italian houses have in store for us, we want to take the time to appreciate the best shoe moments from London's runways, because there were plenty.

There's never any shortage of fur ready to wear on fall runways, but fur-trimmed footwear was especially popular in London with Ashley Williams and Yuhan Wang leading the trend. We also saw bejeweled strappy sandals and structural heels (as seen at Rejina Pyo and Charlotte Knowles), while Emilia Wickstead made a case for the return of the pointy toe throughout her collection, despite square-toe's reign in 2019. The city's boot game was also extremely strong with Victoria Beckham's chunky-yet-stylish platform boots and Marques'Almeida's array of patterns and colorways. Simone Rocha also stole our hearts with flats covered in sparkles, pearls and feathers.

Take a look through the gallery below for our favorite shoes from the London Fashion Week Fall 2020 Runways.

