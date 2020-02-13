Fashionista's 25 Favorite Shoes From NYFW for Fall 2020

Shoes on the runway at Jonathan Cohen's 2020 show. Photo: Imaxtree

Despite having less shows than usual this season, New York Fashion Week still had an impressive showing of footwear on the Fall 2020 runways.

Some shoe trends quickly emerged, like an influx of bright colors and patterns (Collina Strada delivered playful shoes covered in faux grass and flowers, while Anna Sui and Tory Burch jumped on the floral trend, only on chunky platform heels and knee-high boots) and dainty, pin-thin heels (as seen at Jason Wu and Oscar de la Renta). Jonathan Cohen won the award for the coolest boots for Fall 2020 with his pearl-coated Doc Martens. Meanwhile, funky Vans — from an upcoming collaboration — stole the show at Sandy Liang.

Take a look through the gallery below for our favorite shoes from the New York Fall 2020 runways.

