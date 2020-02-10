Must Read: Big Tech Is Infiltrating Fashion Week, Does a Modeling Agency Need a Fashion Brand?

Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Big tech is infiltrating fashion week

As fashion and technology grow more intertwined, an increasing amount of tech companies are partnering with brands. There have been a few notable examples, like Amazon's partnership with Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show and Google's sponsorship of the return of Jennifer Lopez's iconic Versace dress. "Consumer behavior has evolved, and the modern luxury consumer has emerged," said Ana Andjelic, marketing executive and doctor of sociology, to Vogue Business. "As you have more millennials buying things — not going to print, not reading that, not watching brands on film, but Googling things they want to buy — it makes a ton of sense for new tech aggregators to partner with brands in this distributed network landscape." {Vogue Business}

Does a modeling agency need a fashion brand?

Elite Model World, the prestigious international modeling agency, is branching out into the design world with its own fashion label, e1972. Julia Haart, the relatively new CEO (she joined the company in March 2019), is serving as the creative lead and hosted a runway show during New York Fashion Week featuring models she felt best represented the mission of the brand: Adut Akech, Lindsey Wixson, Isabeli Fontana and Lais Ribiero, among others. For people who ask why a billion-dollar modeling agency Elite World needs to start a brand, Haart has a response: "I don’t think I could do it without the agency," she told W. "Meaning, the fact that I have 32 agencies helps me not have bricks-and-mortar stores. The fact that I'm constantly dealing with talent from all over the world, I get to see what people need and what they want and what inspires them and what makes them unique. So it gives me a real insight into the psyche of people all over the world." {W Magazine}

A movie about Black hair won at the Oscars

Last night, the Academy Award for Best Animated Short went to "Hair Love," an animated short story about an African-American father learning to style his daughter's hair for the first time. During his speech, director Matthew A. Cherry, a former NFL player, said the short was created "because we want to see more representation in animation and to normalize black hair." Sitting in the audience was DeAndre Arnold, the filmmakers' guest, who famously hit headlines after his school told him he would be banned from graduation if he didn't cut his dreadlocks. {The Cut}

Post-Barneys and Opening Ceremony, where do brands go?

After the closures of Barneys New York and Opening Ceremony, designers are left figuring out how and wear they can sell their wares. Susan Alexandra — known for her bright, kooky beaded bags — explored her feelings about a brick-and-mortar future in her musical fashion show extravaganza. Others that don't yet have the finances to open a store are turning to more creative solutions — like Lauren Rodriguez, the designer behind Lorod, who on the first Friday of every month invites her mailing list up to her studio to try on her pieces. {Business of Fashion}

Seven workers die in factory fire in India

Nandan Denim's factory in India caught fire on Saturday night, resulting in the deaths of seven workers. Local police have arrested the director, general manager and fire safety officer of the factory. "We have issued a closure order to the facility so that more lives are not put at risk. We will review the safety aspects before allowing resumption of manufacturing operations," said Vipul Mittra, additional chief secretary of the Labor and Employment Department. {The Indian Express}

