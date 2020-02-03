Billie Eilish Just Landed Her First-Ever American 'Vogue' Cover

Billie Eilish on the cover of American 'Vogue'. Photo: Harley Weir/'Vogue'

We're only a little over a month into 2020, but it's already been a decidedly good year for Billie Eilish. She walked away from the Grammys with five awards in her hands, and now she's hit another major milestone: covering American Vogue.

Having previously appeared on the cover of Vogue Australia, Eilish now appears on the March issue of the U.S. edition of the publication. Four different covers were created by four different artists, who represent a kind of up-and-coming young talent that parallels what Eilish has come to symbolize in the realm of music: photographers Harley Weir, Ethan James Green, Hassan Hajjaj and illustrator Nastya Kovtun. Other creatives like conceptual artist Xu Zhen and painter Kaylee Yang contributed imagery for the inside of the magazine.

In the spread, Eilish wears the oversize silhouettes she's become known for from brands like Gucci and Prada, with the addition of a Valentino haute couture look covered in embroidered flowers that strays a bit further from her usual fare.



Eilish also discusses her swift rise to fame, her mental health and how she developed her instantly recognizable signature style. "When I look back at myself at 9 or 10, my style was unbelievably terrible," she says. "But it was exactly what I wanted to wear. I was committed to it, I wore it and I was happy."

Read the full interview and see more images from the feature here.

Homepage photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

