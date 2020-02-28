Blanca Monros Gomez Is Hiring A Studio Coordinator In Brooklyn, NY

Blanca Monrós Gómez

Blanca Monrós Gómez Fine Jewelry is seeking a full-time Studio Coordinator for our Brooklyn design studio.

REQUIREMENTS

We are seeking for a talented candidate, professional, detail oriented, organized, self-motivated, responsible, reliable, and possess strong oral / written communication skills with an interest in fine jewelry.

The candidate should be personable and adept at handling customer service with previous experience in jewelry sales directly to customers.

The ability to multitask under pressure and deadlines are important and problem solving, and flexibility are also required. Also preferably someone who is passionate about jewelry, who has been exposed to gemstones and jewelry production with a knowledge of diamonds.

RESPONSIBILITIES may include:

Client relations, Sales, studio Administration and Merchandising.

Maintain studio organization, including, but not limited to, ordering supplies, implementing systems and providing support for all aspects of the wholesale and retail business Manage company’s e-commerce site with responsibilities including customer service, website maintenance, copy writing, and online inventory Maintain accounts payable and accounts receivable in QB Processing all shipments, returns and all functions related to wholesale and retail orders Trade show and wholesale account management, including customer service. Assist on lookbook / product shoots

SKILLS:

Ideal candidate will have proficiency in Quickbooks, Mailchimp, Shopify, Adobe Photoshop and Adobe InDesign. Proficiency in Microsoft Office (specifically Excel and Word) are required. This is the perfect opportunity for a self-starter who will thrive in our intimate, hands-on environment.

Application:

Please send CV and a cover letter explaining your interest in our studio, as well as salary requirements to Careers@blancamonrosgomez.com. Please include Studio Coordinator in the subject field. This position is full- time. Please no calls.