Brandon Maxwell Turned Simple Into Sexy for Fall 2020

Looks from Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2020 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

Brandon Maxwell went from buzzy stylist dipping his toe into the world of design to the host of one of the must-see shows of New York Fashion Week in less than five years, thanks to a winning combination of natural charm and technical prowess. From serving Shake Shack to harried editors before his runway presentations to serving up red carpet-worthy gowns, Maxwell consistently hits all the high marks.

His Fall 2020 collection, presented at the American Museum of Natural History on Saturday night, was certainly no exception. While it felt more subdued than some of his previous work, by stripping things back to the simplest elements — neutral, monotone color palettes on slinky shapes — he was able to show off his sharp tailoring skills. Flowing chiffon capes cut away to reveal low-cut pants, while a shrunken leather jacket hit just so at the hips.

The closing looks were the trickiest to wear — it's hard to imagine anyone other than Bella Hadid and her abs in the black ballgown she donned on the runway — but otherwise, this was simple sportswear made sexy.

See the complete Brandon Maxwell Fall 2020 collection in the gallery below:

