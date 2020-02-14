Must Read: British Fashion After Meghan Markle's Departure, 'Vogue' UK Names Amber Valletta Sustainability Editor

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

British Fashion after Meghan Markle's departure

As Meghan Markle became a royal, the duchess also became a fixture in the fashion world with her support of British and ethical brands, appearance at the 2019 Fashion Awards and her decision to guest-edit the September 2019 issue of British Vogue. But now that she and Harry have departed the UK and their royal titles, there is a question of how the fashion world will do without the internationally recognized patron. "Designers and image makers have always known that they simply need to change and adapt to the times," Rosie Shephard, founder of Luxury Communications Council, told The New York Times. "The show must always go on." {The New York Times}

British Vogue names Amber Valletta sustainability editor

The fashion industry has been working to change the conversation around sustainability for quite some time now, and editor-in-chief Edward Enninful has decided to take further steps for British Vogue by hiring a new sustainability editor. He's appointed veteran model Amber Valletta, who will report coverage on the fashion industry's environmental impact to the magazine. "Her expertise around key environmental issues mixed with her love of fashion makes her the perfect voice to drive these conversations forward," Enninful told WWD. {WWD}

Alexander McQueen introduces fabric donation system for design students

As an add-on to the educational program started by Sarah Burton, the house of Alexander McQueen has announced a new fabric-donation system that will make the house's surplus fabrics available for fashion students in the UK. "I was so lucky because when I first worked at McQueen, Lee helped me source fabrics for my final collection. It's even harder today, and at a time when we all feel precious resources must be properly used." Burton stated in a press release. {Fashionista Inbox}

How digital-first lingerie companies are attracting Valentine's Day shoppers

Valentine's Day is one of the biggest for sales in the lingerie market, and direct-to-consumer lingerie brands are taking a different approach from the overtly sexualized take that Victoria's Secret has had in the past. Digital-first brands like AdoreMe and MeUndies both used messages of empowerment through their media strategies with digital advertisements, which have led to successes for the brands. {Glossy}

A.F.Vandervorst is shutting down

Spring Summer 2020 will be A.F.Vandervorst's last collection, as founders An Vandervorst and Filip Arickx announced in a press release that their fashion label has met its end. The Belgian brand, which started 22 years ago, will be hosting an event during Paris Fashion Week and will have a selection of its archive on display for sale to collectors and museums. {Fashionista Inbox}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.