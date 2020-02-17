Riccardo Tisci's Nostalgia-Fueled Burberry Fall 2020 Collection Features Tartan, Duffle Coats and Shoulder Bags

Looks from the Burberry Fall 2020 collection. Photo: Courtesy of Burberry

For a house like Burberry, there is plenty of history to draw from, creatively — years of archives filled with sketches, patterns and fabrics dating back decades. So it’s not necessarily surprising when a creative director cites "memories" as the inspiration or starting point for a collection. That's what Riccardo Tisci titled his Fall 2020 collection, which was presented on a mirrored platform runway at London's Kensington Olympia as pianists Katia and Marielle Labêque played live. However, his take on it was quite personal.

In the show notes, Tisci explained how his recent move to London (to assume the top gig at Burberry) had brought about a feeling of nostalgia for his first time living in the city, as a young design student. "It was the place where I learnt to be myself and a city where I gained the confidence to be the man that I am today," he wrote. "I have this strong feeling of pride when I think about the early days of my career, when I was an emerging designer still learning my craft and taking inspiration wherever I could find it."

For Fall 2020, he drew not just from these memories of exploring London as a student, but also from ones growing up in Italy, as well as other travels he's taken throughout his life. He married that with the history of the house, translating Burberry classics like tartan and Prince of Wales plaid, trench coats and polished separates with contemporary updates (think off-the-shoulder fits and strategic cutouts) as well as nostalgic pieces, like oversized rugby shirts and short-strapped shoulder bags. There were also some heeled, cutout boots with a wraparound detail that are sure to be a hit among the street-style set that has clamored over Tisci's Burberry.

Tisci also brought out a superstar model cast for the occasion: Cara Taylor, Joan Smalls, Carolyn Murphy, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk, among others, appeared on the runway.

See every look from the Burberry Fall 2020 collection in the gallery below:

