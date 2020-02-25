Bureau Betak Announces Efforts to Reduce the Carbon Footprint of Fashion Productions

"It's putting pressure on the industry to do better," founder Alexandre de Betak told 'Business of Fashion.'

Dior's venue for its Spring 2016 ready-to-wear show was created by Bureau Betak. Photo: Imaxtree

Bureau Betak, the production company founded by Alexandre de Betak and known for putting on some of the most elaborate — and Instagrammed — runway shows in the industry, announced on Tuesday new measures it's taking to reduce its carbon footprint.

The announcement came in the form of "Ten Commandments," which Bureau Betak is committing to for future projects, bearing in mind "the creative and practical needs of the client." The "Commandments" are as follows:

Integrate sustainability into the design and production of all fashion events. Reuse materials throughout production. Upcycle and redistribute to give a second life to set decor and materials. Sort and recycle of waste. Eliminate single-use plastic and install water fountains. Offer responsible meals and minimize food waste. Minimize fossil fuel use.

Travel efficiently and reduce non-essential flying. Implement operational carbon compensation. Enforce "1% Percent for the Planet" donation.

Bureau Betak's "Commandments" introduce new standard operating procedures, like scheduling remote pre-production meetings to reduce travel, repurposing décor, renting certain pieces for sets, seeking out green contracts to power their events, supplying reusable water bottles to staff and installing water fountains at venues. The company will also offset its travel-related carbon footprint with compensation to PUR Project and will factor in donations to 1% Percent for the Planet to all budgets moving forward. It's also hoping to get B Corp certification by 2021 and cut its carbon dioxide emissions by 25% by 2022, according to Business of Fashion.

"I've worked all my life doing something that's not good, but that's behind me, and now I can use that to do good," de Betak told BoF.

This is a significant development not only because of Bureau Betak's standing in the industry, but also because of its history of incredibly elaborate productions. These are the people that built a structure in Paris's Cour Carrée and covered it in 300,000 flowers for a Dior show and that have orchestrated far-flung Cruise shows.

"I’m convinced [brands will]... eventually revisit the format of the fashion show and agree with us that we don’t even need a fashion show, or need an event at all, and replace it with a positive action," de Betak continued to BoF. "It's putting pressure on the industry to do better."

