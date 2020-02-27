Must Read: Peter Pilotto Label Put on Hold, Calvin Klein's Spring 2020 Campaign Stars Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner

Photo: Calvin Klein

Peter Pilotto is putting label on hold

Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos announced Wednesday morning that they will be hitting pause on their label. The duo have been working together for 12 years on Peter Pilotto, and have decided that they want to take time to consider the future of the brand, including its business operations and structure before moving forward. {Instagram}

Calvin Klein releases Spring 2020 campaign with Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Maluma and more

Calvin Klein dropped its Spring 2020 campaign, and it stars Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Lil Nas X, Maluma, and others. Titled "Deal With It," it's centered around the theme of self-expression — capturing each artist in their own expressive world, all while exuding confidence and bare elements. The collection will be available February 28 on Calvin Klein's website. {Fashionista Inbox}

What fashion can learn from the food industry about sustainability

As the fashion industry continues its journey into making better choices for the environment, it can take a few pointers from the food industry. Both have been known to create large amounts of waste, but the food world has made massive changes in the last decade to its supply chain and agriculture system. Vogue Business delves into the lessons that can be learned from that. {Vogue Business}

Henry Holland is stepping back from House of Holland

In the face of current retail challenges, Henry Holland is the most recent designer to share he's headed in a different direction than his brand, House of Holland, announcing he'll be stepping back from it. Holland founded the company 14 years ago and was one of the first designers to tap into the strength of social media with his quirky designs, humor and connections with his consumers. {WWD}

Silicon Valley's love of DTC may be waining

Direct-to-consumer brands like Birdies, Outdoor Voices and Away may have been at the top with sales and investor interest at one point, but in the recent market economy, there's a higher pressure to meet profitability standards. "You have this double whammy of increased customer acquisition costs and more competition, and this combination can be deadly," said Adam Valkin, managing director at General Catalyst to Business of Fashion. Venture capital firms are moving away from their strategy of bankrolling these trendy DTC brands and are instead focusing on current company profit rather than fundraising higher rounds for consumer growth. {Business of Fashion}

