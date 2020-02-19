Must Read: Chanel and Fendi One Year After Karl Lagerfeld's Passing, Can Daniel Lee Go Beyond the Bottega Veneta "It" Bag?

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Looking at Chanel and Fendi, one year after Karl Lagerfeld's passing

Karl Lagerfeld created a world with Chanel so iconic, it made him an international celebrity. One year after his death, his longtime collaborator Virginie Viard has maintained the status quo, while also making some necessary changes at the French fashion house. Same goes for Silvia Venturini Fendi at Fendi, where Lagerfeld was also creative director. {Business of Fashion}

Can Daniel Lee go beyond the Bottega Veneta "It" bag?

Daniel Lee, the Yorkshire-born designer behind the new Bottega Veneta, is determined to prove he's more than just a one-hit wonder. He's most well-known for introducing the brand's Pouch, a soft-leather "It" bag in a time when "It" bags were no longer supposed to exist. And his work for the Italian label has garnered him praise — and awards — across the industry. Lee sat down with The New York Times to discuss his plans for the next collection ("We are trying to make every single thing with stretch. It’s going to be much longer and more fluid"), and how his rise to fame has changed him. {The New York Times}



Jewelry designer Rosh Mahtani of Alighieri wins Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Alighieri designer Rosh Mahtani won the 2020 Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, which was announced during London Fashion Week. She told WWD of her latest presentation, "We wanted to tell new stories with existing pieces to encourage the idea of using what you have and bringing it together, the same way T. S. Eliot did with Dante. We all have things that are already special, it’s not always about finding newness.” {WWD}

How Amazon is using Shopbop to boost its fashion cred

Since Amazon acquired Shopbop in 2006, the companies have operated mostly separately from each other. Shira Suveyke, the company's president, has stressed that even though they remain independent, Amazon provides access to fulfillment and Prime shipping. But slowly, more brands that work with Shopbop have appeared on Amazon — a plan to help Amazon build credibility in the fashion world. {Glossy}

Shiona Turini collaborates with Barbie on collection celebrating Black beauty

Shiona Turini — stylist, consultant and costume designer — has collaborated with Barbie to create a collection celebrating Black beauty. In an Instagram post, Turini thanked Barbie for the opportunity, writing: "I grew up obsessed with @barbie and while she was one of my first fashion icons, I clearly remember searching shelves for a doll that looked like me and coming up empty handed... I hope other young children, and adult Barbie lovers, are as excited to see themselves reflected in these dolls as I am." {Instagram}

Former Victoria's Secret exec launches a bra brand for cups D+

Helena Kaylin, former executive for some numerous fashion brands — including Victoria's Secret, Uniqlo, Calvin Klein and Lululemon — is launching her own intimate apparel brand called MINDD Bras, which is aimed at shoppers looking for cups D and above. All the bras in the collection, which debuts on Feb. 19, are wire-free, and come in four styles. {WWD}

