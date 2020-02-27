Chloé's Fall 2020 Collection Explores Femininity Through Art and Collaboration

The finale from Chloé's Fall 2020 show. Photo: Imaxtree

Natacha Ramsay-Levi presented her latest for Chloé on Thursday in Paris. The collection is full of flowy skirts and groovy details — as we've come to expect from the designer. There was also an element of collaboration introduced this season: Ramsay-Levi worked with her longtime friend, painter Rita Ackermann, to bring artwork from her archive to the Fall 2020 Chloé ready-to-wear and accessories (think knits, T-shirts, coats, handbags and jewelry). The idea was to explore contemporary femininity, in various mediums; sculptor Marion Verboom was tasked with creating gilded totems that decorated the runway, while singer Marianne Faithfull recited spoken-word poetry for the soundtrack.

See all the floral prints, funky necklines and duck boots that were part of the Chloé Fall 2020 collection in the gallery below.

57 Gallery 57 Images

