This Fashion Month, We're Seeing the Return of Mid-Aughts and Early '10s Supers

Mariacarla Boscono at Burberry's Fall 2020 show.

This fashion month has been remarkable not only because of the trends (or the news drops): It has also marked the return of many supers from the aughts and the early '10s to the runway.

There's Natasha Poly, who walked Versace's Fall 2020 show in Milan. The mid-00s super also appeared in Valentino's Spring 2020 Haute Couture presentation earlier this year — alongside Karen Elson who, on top of that, modeled for Jean-Paul Gaultier's couture finale and has since made appearances at Tommy Hilfiger and Fendi's most recent ready-to-wear runways.

Mariacarla Boscono, one of the most famous Italian supermodels of the 2000s, has appeared in shows pretty consistently. (She's a muse for Riccardo Tisci.) But in 2020, she's already walked for Bottega Veneta, Versace, Tod’s, Fendi, Burberry and Valentino Haute Couture.

Lindsey Wixson, who shot to fame when she was 15 after Steven Meisel handpicked her for a 2009 Vogue Italia shoot, announced her retirement from modeling in 2017. She did a few gigs here and there during her hiatus, but Wixson seems to have returned to the fashion world at a more official capacity, appearing in a handful of editorials in 2019 and now popping up on the MSGM, Missoni, MSGM, Erdem, TommyNow, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi and Molly Goddard runways in London and Milan.

Then, in Paris, Lanvin brought out a bunch of models from the '90s, '00s and '10s — like Alek Wek (who also walked for Marc Jacobs this season), Anne-Catherine Lacroix, Maggie Rizer, and more— for its Fall 2020 show.

See all their runway appearances in the gallery below:

