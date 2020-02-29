Comme des Garçons Kept Things Weird for Fall 2020

A look from the Comme des Garçons Fall 2020 show. Photo: Imaxtree

There are shows you follow during Paris Fashion Week to get a glimpse of what everyone will be wearing next season or what gowns might end up on the red carpet. And then there are shows you attend to have your very notion of clothing challenged. A Comme des Garçons show falls, almost without fail, in the latter category.

The collection that designer Rei Kawakubo presented for Fall 2020 was full of odd, sculptural pieces, silhouettes you'd never be able to guess hide a human form and a lot of wedding-esque veils. It was as delightfully bizarre as Kawakubo’s fans have come to expect from her.

See every look from the Comme des Garçons Fall 2020 collection in the gallery below.

20 Gallery 20 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.