What Cara Delevingne, Nina Dobrev, Karlie Kloss and More Wore to Dior's Fall 2020 Show

Cara Delevingne at Dior's Fall 2020 show. Photo: Getty Images/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

On Monday, Maria Grazia Chiuri presented her Fall 2020 collection for Dior at Paris Fashion Week. Like in previous seasons, her latest showing centered around the theme of feminism, from the artwork decorating the set to the looks that made their way down the runway. Naturally, it drew a notable crowd of female celebrities, industry-folk and influencers to its front row.

There were plenty of menswear-inspired outfits, like Alexa Chung's belted blazer dress, Karlie Kloss's full plaid pantsuit and Nina Dobrev's oversized grey blazer over her LBD. Cara Delevingne, meanwhile opted for a delicate sheer lace dress — easily a favorite of the day.

Click through the gallery below to see the best celebrity looks from the Dior Fall 2020 show.

