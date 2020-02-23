Dolce & Gabbana Put the Emphasis on Its Craftspeople for Fall 2020

Looks from Dolce & Gabbana's Fall 2020 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

It's undoubtedly a challenge when the people causing difficulties for your brand are the ones with their names on the door. Such is the case at Dolce & Gabbana, which is still in the process of a full court press attempt to rehabilitate the brand's image after the #DGLovesChina incident of 2018. These kinds of public gaffes take attention off of what should be most important for a fashion brand: the clothes.

So the solution, then, would be to refocus attention on the work. This is the route Dolce & Gabbana took for Fall 2020, putting the spotlight fairly squarely on the petites mains who make the proverbial magic happen behind the scenes. Stepping into the venue on Sunday, show goers were greeted by people creating patterns, steaming clothes and sewing away at garments. The set, too, was dedicated to this team, with videos featuring the various art forms of Dolce & Gabbana's house serving as the backdrop to the runway.

It was an unusually somber collection for the brand, with almost entirely black looks dominating the day. But this was all the better to show off the skills of the more anonymous employees of the house, whether it was thick, cozy knits, sheer and sexy dresses or skirts dripping with embellishment. No one is reinventing the wheel here — these are all staple pieces the Dolce & Gabbana customer knows and loves. Still, it served as a reminder of what the brand does best.

Toward the middle came a suite of rose-inspired garments, either featuring literal silk roses, as one oversize white button down did, or in deep red or green accents. At the end came piled-on knits in shades of beige and cream, both practical and sexy at the same time.

As far as Dolce & Gabbana runways go, it was a subdued affair; even Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce's bow felt laid back. And while the brand has much to make amends for, it's clear the brand is hoping for a new day at Dolce & Gabbana. Here's hoping it sticks.

See every look from the Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2020 collection in the gallery below.

121 Gallery 121 Images

Sign up for our daily newsletter and get the latest industry news in your inbox every day.