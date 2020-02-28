DONNI Is Hiring An E-Commerce + Marketing Coordinator In Los Angeles
The E-Commerce + Marketing Coordinator is an exciting opportunity in a quickly growing LA based contemporary fashion brand. Detail oriented and fast-paced, this role focuses on owning and growing our direct to consumer business through managing the website and all marketing efforts.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Manage website in its entirety through Shopify:
- Plan, strategize and execute all product launches from start to finish
- Upload merchandise data and maintain all products on site
- Ensure all product details are accurate
- Refresh/update website regularly based on inventory, sales, promotions and new products
- Run reports and analytics on a weekly basis to share with the team
- Own and coordinate photoshoots for E-commerce, lookbook, and marketing materials
- Create all marketing and sales tools such as, lookbooks, linesheets, brandbook etc.
- Manage all customer services inquiries via email, phone and IG, including returns/exchanges
- Coordinate E-commerce partnerships
- Compile assets for FB/IG ads
- Plan and execute email marketing calendar; grow email lists
- Coordinate Philanthropy partnerships
- Manage Third Party Platforms i.e. reward style, share a sale
- Coordinate and run all sales events (private events, sample sales, trunk shows, pop ups etc.)
REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum of 1-2 years in a similar role
- Strong understanding of Shopify and Klaviyo
- Ability to multi-task, prioritize and problem solve independently
- Attention to detail
- Use of Illustrator and Photoshop a plus
To Apply: Please send your resume to malaika@shopdonni.com, subject line E-Commerce + Marketing Coordinator.