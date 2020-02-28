DONNI Is Hiring An E-Commerce + Marketing Coordinator In Los Angeles

DONNI. elevates the essentials: we eliminate the space between what you want and what you need, and make every day feel special.

The E-Commerce + Marketing Coordinator is an exciting opportunity in a quickly growing LA based contemporary fashion brand. Detail oriented and fast-paced, this role focuses on owning and growing our direct to consumer business through managing the website and all marketing efforts.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manage website in its entirety through Shopify:

- Plan, strategize and execute all product launches from start to finish

- Upload merchandise data and maintain all products on site

- Ensure all product details are accurate

- Refresh/update website regularly based on inventory, sales, promotions and new products

- Run reports and analytics on a weekly basis to share with the team

- Plan, strategize and execute all product launches from start to finish - Upload merchandise data and maintain all products on site - Ensure all product details are accurate - Refresh/update website regularly based on inventory, sales, promotions and new products - Run reports and analytics on a weekly basis to share with the team Own and coordinate photoshoots for E-commerce, lookbook, and marketing materials

Create all marketing and sales tools such as, lookbooks, linesheets, brandbook etc.

Manage all customer services inquiries via email, phone and IG, including returns/exchanges

Coordinate E-commerce partnerships

Compile assets for FB/IG ads

Plan and execute email marketing calendar; grow email lists

Coordinate Philanthropy partnerships

Manage Third Party Platforms i.e. reward style, share a sale

Coordinate and run all sales events (private events, sample sales, trunk shows, pop ups etc.)

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 1-2 years in a similar role

Strong understanding of Shopify and Klaviyo

Ability to multi-task, prioritize and problem solve independently

Attention to detail

Use of Illustrator and Photoshop a plus

To Apply: Please send your resume to malaika@shopdonni.com, subject line E-Commerce + Marketing Coordinator.