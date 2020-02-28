Sponsored Story

DONNI Is Hiring An E-Commerce + Marketing Coordinator In Los Angeles

DONNI. elevates the essentials: we eliminate the space between what you want and what you need, and make every day feel special.
The E-Commerce + Marketing Coordinator is an exciting opportunity in a quickly growing LA based contemporary fashion brand. Detail oriented and fast-paced, this role focuses on owning and growing our direct to consumer business through managing the website and all marketing efforts.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Manage website in its entirety through Shopify:
     - Plan, strategize and execute all product launches from start to finish
     - Upload merchandise data and maintain all products on site
     - Ensure all product details are accurate
      - Refresh/update website regularly based on inventory, sales, promotions and new products
     - Run reports and analytics on a weekly basis to share with the team
  • Own and coordinate photoshoots for E-commerce, lookbook, and marketing materials
  • Create all marketing and sales tools such as, lookbooks, linesheets, brandbook etc.
  • Manage all customer services inquiries via email, phone and IG, including returns/exchanges
  • Coordinate E-commerce partnerships
  • Compile assets for FB/IG ads
  • Plan and execute email marketing calendar; grow email lists
  • Coordinate Philanthropy partnerships
  • Manage Third Party Platforms i.e. reward style, share a sale
  • Coordinate and run all sales events (private events, sample sales, trunk shows, pop ups etc.)

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Minimum of 1-2 years in a similar role
  • Strong understanding of Shopify and Klaviyo
  • Ability to multi-task, prioritize and problem solve independently
  • Attention to detail
  • Use of Illustrator and Photoshop a plus

To Apply: Please send your resume to malaika@shopdonni.com, subject line E-Commerce + Marketing Coordinator.

