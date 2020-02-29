Elie Saab Serves Subtly Sexy Romance for Fall 2020

The finale from the Elie Saab Fall 2020 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

Elie Saab has long been a favorite for celebrities, and it's not hard to see why: For Fall 2020, the designer presented an array that included sharp, feminine suits complete with oversized pussy-bow fronts, dresses with deep plunging V-necks and peekaboo lace that bedecked everything from pencil skirts to party frocks. There was plenty that the everyday person could imagine wearing, too — think long floral dresses perfect for a late fall wedding — but there were also a few made-for-red-carpet stunners in the lineup, like the feather-and-pearl-studded gown near the end of the show. Whoever wears these pieces, famous or not, is sure to project a bit of romantic mystery everywhere they go.

See every look from the Elie Saab Fall 2020 collection in the gallery below.

50 Gallery 50 Images

