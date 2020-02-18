Eugenia Kim Is Hiring An ECommerce Manager In New York, NY

Eugenia Kim

Primary responsibilities include coordinating and support of the performance, operations and merchandising strategy of the website to deliver sales and gross margin objectives. Strategies will be supported by the analysis of metrics, User/AB testing and current market trends thereby delivering and executing actionable insights, analyses and recommendations for both short and long term strategies for the website



We are looking for a talented and creative individual that is incredibly hard-working, highly motivated, organized and efficient, adaptable, energetic, professional, collaborative, supportive, a great communicator, and with an overall great work ethic.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Identify, evaluate & execute initiatives for increased operational efficiency

Oversee & manage all product launches and web updates

Prepare all web reporting & share KPI’s with key members of the team

Use Shopify & Google Analytics to monitor traffic to website as well as customer’s page views, search terms & patterns. Pull reports and analyze merchandise results in order to best display promotions, stories and products. Send daily, weekly, quarterly and annual reports to the team

Sequence and monitor site and make changes based on inventory, web sales, update consistently based on newness, and sales trends

Manage site collection pages – partner with marketing to tell the brand story through the website.

Evaluate UX experience and how to simplify through various category

Manage Customer Service to ensure feedback and callouts are noted on the site to and communicated to cross functional partners.

Assess and initiate website customer experience and work with a web developer on management and upgrades.

Manage site content & site merchandising.

Consider ROI for marketing and make recommendations.

Review marketing emails on ongoing basis and ensure that website it merchandised to support the upcoming content pushes.

Partner with all teams to ensure best customer service is in place.

Own the ecomm shoot process and ensure that all items are photographed and uploaded in a timely manner.

Partner with content cross functional partners to obtain all assets.

Own the customer flow and journey, from product shoots, uploads to shipping

This job description may not be inclusive of all assigned duties, responsibilities, or aspects of the job described, and may be amended at any time at the sole discretion of the Employer.

SKILLS, QUALITIES & BEHAVIORS

Must possess Bachelor's degree from an accredited four-year college

3-5 years of ecommerce experience required

Must have clear understanding of the Eugenia Kim brand and aesthetic and have an amazing eye for accessory merchandising

Must be detail-oriented and possess excellent organizational skills

Must have strong interpersonal and communication skills

Must be able to work well in a fast-paced environment

Ability to multi-task and work simultaneously with different departments

To Apply: Please send your resume to corey@eugeniakim.com, subject line ECommerce Manager.